Working for development of Manipur despite conflict: CM

Imphal, Jan 26 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said his government was working for the development of the state despite the ethnic conflict that has been going on since May 2023.

Advertisment

Addressing the Republic Day function at the Manipur Rifles Ground in Imphal, he said it is everyone's duty to "save and defend" the state.

"I thank everyone who has come here from different parts of the state, including Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Senapati and Tengnoupal district, as well as the CRPF and Assam Rifles, and the Nagaland contingent," Singh said.

"A new Manipur, which reflects the peace and love of the past, can be seen on the occasion of this Republic Day. Let the almighty creator God give us a direction of peace from today," he added.

Advertisment

The CM said that even though the state has been witnessing conflict since May 2023, continuous work is underway for development with the help of elected legislators and officials.

"On this day, with the support of the people, we can see a new Manipur. To save and defend Manipur is our duty. A strong and united India can be achieved with the contributions of strong and united states. We must all strive to make the country a superpower in the world," he said.

Noting the participation of armed forces in the parade, Singh said they did not belong to any community but were serving India.

Advertisment

"Every security personnel and government official should work with unity and as Indians, keeping their community on the side," he said.

Republic Day was also celebrated at all government offices across the state with the unfurling of the national flag. PTI CORR SOM