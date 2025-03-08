Working for tribal empowerment with multi-dimensional approach: Soren

Jamshedpur, Mar 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said his government was committed to empowerment of tribals and working for it with a multi-dimensional approach.

Soren made the statement while attending the Baha festival at Kadma Jeharsthan in Jamshedpur, along with his wife Kalpana Soren, also an MLA.

Soren said his government was working for the empowerment of tribals with a multi-dimensional approach -- economic development, and social security, besides providing proper healthcare and education.

Urging tribals to remain united, the CM said they are the true guardians of nature.

"We are committed to protect and preserve tribal culture," he said, greeting the people of the state on the occasion.

Soren also paid homage to Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the architect of the Ol-Chiki script.

State minister Ramdas Soren, JMM MP Joba Majhi, and MLAs Sabita Mahato, Sanjeev Sardar and Mangal Kalindi were among those present at the programme. PTI BS SOM