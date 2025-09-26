Working hours extended at major post offices in Latur

Latur, Sep 26 (PTI) Working hours at major post offices in Latur have been extended allowing citizens to send speed post, registered letters, parcels and international consignments with greater ease, an official said on Friday.

At Latur RMS counter, the booking window that earlier operated from 4 pm to 8 pm will now remain open till 10:30 pm daily, he said.

Similarly, the booking facility at Latur Head Post Office, previously available from 10 am to 4 pm., has been extended to 8 pm on all working days, the official added.

"In addition, post offices across Tilak Nagar, Hatte Road, Labour Colony, Latur Bazaar, Latur Railway Station, Ramnagar, as well as Ahmedpur, Ausa, Chakur, Udgir, and Udgir Ganj will now offer booking from 9 am to 3 pm., instead of the earlier 9 am to 2 pm," he said.

The new timings were announced by the Superintendent of Post Offices, Latur Headquarters under the Dharashiv division. PTI COR BNM