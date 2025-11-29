'Working in collusion to undermine voters' rights', Akhilesh slams BJP, EC on SIR in UP

Lucknow, Nov 29 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP and the Election Commission of acting in haste on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, alleging that both were "working together" to undermine voters' rights.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “Why is the BJP in a hurry regarding the SIR exercise? Both the Election Commission and the BJP are hand in glove in the matter.” He also accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of rushing the revision process at a time when people across the state are occupied with wedding events.

“I had said earlier too that it is the marriage season in Uttar Pradesh, and people are either travelling or busy making preparations. In such a situation, carrying out this exercise across the state and assigning responsibilities arbitrarily is unjustified,” he said.

Yadav also claimed that even sanitation workers have been designated as assistants to booth-level officers (BLOs) despite the technical nature of the forms.

“The forms are lengthy and highly technical. If BLOs cannot complete them properly, how will sanitation workers manage this responsibility," he asked.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief also alleged that the government's claims about the distribution of SIR forms were misleading.

“Government data says all forms have been distributed, but the situation is different on the ground. This mismatch in distribution and collection exposes a conspiracy," he claimed.

Calling the exercise a "well-planned strategy", Yadav alleged that the ruling party intended to weaken constitutional rights through the process.

“This is a conspiracy to snatch away the right to vote guaranteed by B R Ambedkar. Under the pretext of this revision exercise, they want to take away voting rights, end reservations, and even strip people of their identity while exerting pressure through false cases," Yadav alleged.

He also demanded “transparency” in the process and accused the BJP government of attempting to influence the electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming elections in the state. PTI CDN ARI