Working on mission mode to ensure no waterlogging this monsoon: Delhi minister Parvesh Verma

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) PWD minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday said the Delhi government is working on mission mode to ensure no waterlogging occurs this monsoon season.

Verma who inspected a drain in Sriniwaspuri area said that there will be "transparency" in the water distribution system under the BJP government.

"The previous government and the local MLA (Atishi) did absolutely nothing. But we don't look at whose constituency it is. Our aim is to work in every part of Delhi," said Verma.

The main drain in Sriniwaspuri has remained blocked for years, and last year, water up to four feet deep entered several houses in the locality, the minister said.

"A work order for desilting the drain will be issued within a week, and cleaning work will commence immediately. Officials have been strictly directed to record videos of the cleaning process to ensure actual on-ground progress, not just paperwork," said the PWD and water minister.

As per the government's plan, MCD will begin desilting of the Sriniwaspuri drain from its starting point near East of Kailash and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will clean all construction and demolition waste and debris before before April 19.

Explaining the government's preparations for the summer with regard to drinking water, Verma said GPS is being installed in tankers to ensure that water is supplied only to the designated spots.

"Not just GPS, we are also installing sensors and flow metres in all tankers. This will allow us to verify if the tanker actually reaches its destination and whether it discharges water or not. There used to be massive irregularities in this. The tanker mafia was active," he said.

He added that water tanker suppliers will only be paid for proper water delivery.

Directions have also been issued to DM (South East) to ensure the removal of all encroachments in affected areas, Verma said. PTI SSM SKY SKY