Working on plan to make Maharashtra's health care system best in country in 4 years: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Jul 27 (PTI) A comprehensive plan has been made to establish the country's best health services in Maharashtra in the next four years, under which primary facilities will be available to every person within a 3-kilometre radius, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Late Bhanutai Gadkari Memorial Diagnostic Centre here, he said the cost of treatment is going up along with advancements in technology, which highlighted the need to give more people affordable and subsidised care under the government health system.

The Maharashtra government and the Centre are working on this aspect, Fadnavis added.

"A study of health services has shown that the government has developed very good tertiary treatment facilities in Maharashtra but we are lacking to some extent when it comes to primary health services. If we go by the ratio, then 60 per cent of funds should go to primary health services and 40 per cent to tertiary services," he said.

If the primary health services are strengthened, then it lessens the load on tertiary services, because 60 to 70 per cent patients get treated for their diseases in the primary health segment, he pointed out.

"The state government has prepared a plan to provide primary health services to every person within a 3-kilometre radius in urban and rural areas. We are developing a network of primary, secondary and tertiary health services. With the help of external aided agencies and the Union government, we will try to establish the best health services in the country in Maharashtra in the next four years," Fadnavis asserted.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also addressed the event at Late Bhanutai Gadkari Memorial Diagnostic Centre, which is named after his mother.

Gadkari emphasised that whatever he has achieved and has been able to do in life is because of the blessings and teachings of his mother.

His mother always taught him to serve the poor, the Union minister of road transport and highways and local Lok Sabha MP told the gathering.

This diagnostic centre will greatly help the needy and poor since services will be available at very affordable prices, Gadkari informed.

"Through such social initiatives, I learnt that the meaning of politics is not just power politics. I always tell my colleagues that politics is an instrument for social and economic reforms in society," he said. PTI CLS BNM