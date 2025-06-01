Working seriously to ensure there is no demographic change in U'khand: CM Dhami

Haridwar, Jun 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said it will be ensured that there is no harm to the Sanatan culture in Uttarakhand and added significant efforts are underway to guarantee there is no demographic change in the state.

"We will not allow any harm to the Sanatan culture in Devbhoomi and we are working seriously towards stopping demographic change," said Dhami after jointly inaugurating Padma Bhushan Sadhvi Ritambhara's newly built ashram ''Vatsalya Ganga Ashray' in Kankhal here with his Delhi counterpart Rekha Gupta.

The chief minister said strict action is being taken against distorted mindsets like 'land jihad, love jihad and spit jihad' to keep the state's original form intact.

"The original existence of Devbhoomi should be saved. This is my resolution, the resolution of Devbhoomi," he added.

Dhami further said if the Uniform Civil Code has been implemented in Uttarakhand then it can be implemented in other states as well.

"Just like 'Ganga Mata' emerges from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and from here she works to provide water and life to the whole country, in the same way this Gangotri of Uniform Civil Code has emerged from Uttarakhand and the whole country will get its benefits in the coming times," he added.

Gupta on her part praised Dhami and said the good work being done by him is an inspiration for Delhi.

The good schemes brought by Chief Minister Dhami will also be taken to Delhi, she added.

Reiterating her resolve to make the Yamuna river clean and beautiful, Gupta said that she has prayed for this at Maa Ganga's feet.

The Delhi chief minister congratulated Sadhvi Ritambhara on receiving the Padma Bhushan award and said this award is an honour for the entire seer tradition and Sanatan Dharma.

Many seers and sages, including Patanjali's general secretary Acharya Balkrishna and Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani secretary Mahant Ravindra Puri, were present at the ceremony. PTI DPT AS AS