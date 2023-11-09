Working to ensure zero corruption in Jharkhand varsities: Guv

Ranchi, Nov 9 (PTI) Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday said he was determined to eradicate corruption from the state-run universities in Jharkhand.

Radhakrishnan, who is the chancellor of state-run varsities, had last month dismissed Sukhdev Bhoi, the vice-chancellor of Binod Bihari Mahato Koylanchal University in Dhanbad, over allegations of corruption.

"Corruption is not a new phenomenon. Everybody wants to eradicate it. We are 100 per cent sure that we will ensure zero corruption in all our universities," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

He said his office was working towards it.

"We will do it in the shortest period possible," the governor said, exuding confidence.

Last month, in an interview to PTI, the governor had underlined "cancerous corruption" as the root cause of all evils in the state-run universities and asserted that all irregular practices would be eradicated from these institutions. PTI NAM NAM SOM