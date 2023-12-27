Working to remove 'backward' tag of Jharkhand: Soren

Latehar (Jharkhand), Dec 27 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said his government is working relentlessly to remove the 'backward' tag of the state.

Participating in 'Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' (your scheme, your government at your doorsteps) initiative in Latehar district, Soren alleged that previous governments run by the opposition (BJP) made the state poor and backward.

Addressing a public meeting in Kundri village, he said, "The state was not poor. When Jharkhand was created (in 2000), it had a surplus budget. The then government, which got a chance to run the state, did not do anything and made it a backward state." Hitting out at the BJP, the CM said the previous "double-engine government" only made false promises and looted the state.

"When our government came to power (in 2019), we decided to make villages stronger, as 80 per cent of the people live in rural areas. The backward tag of the state could be removed only by developing the villages," he said.

Soren said every scheme of his government is focused on rural development.

"We have schemes for the elderly, farmers, women, educated and less educated persons and youths. Our schemes are benefiting all," Soren said.

The CM laid the foundation for and inaugurated a total of 130 projects worth Rs 345 crore. He also distributed assets worth Rs 215 crore on the occasion.

Soren said work on 550 km of rural roads at a cost of Rs 500 crore is underway in Latehar.

"The government has moved forward in the direction of constructing about 15,000 km of rural roads," he added. PTI CORR SAN SAN ACD