Working towards creating 'Quantum Valley' in state: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Mar 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the government is setting up a task force and working towards creating a 'Quantum Valley' in the state to secure a first-mover advantage in this transformative field.

The chief minister noted that quantum technology is set to usher in revolutionary advancements in various fields and added that he wants Andhra Pradesh to lead advancements in it.

"Taking a step in that direction, we are setting up a task force and working on a plan to create a 'Quantum Valley', a world-class quantum computing hub in Andhra Pradesh that is in line with the National Quantum Mission," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Aimed at accomplishing this vision, the southern state is collaborating with IIT Madras, TCS and IBM to emerge as a national hub for quantum computing research and attracting top-tier talent and global investments.

On Monday, a key meeting was held towards this end, which was joined by L&T chairman & MD SN Subrahmanyan, Abhay Karandikar from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Venkat Subramaniam, IBM Quantum India leader and others.

Later, at a book launch in Vijayawada, the CM noted that deep technology and quantum computing should come to the state.

The chief minister said he held a meeting with multiple companies and stakeholders such as TCS, L&T, IIT Madras, IBM and Government of India's DST to explore possibilities in these domains.

"I went one step ahead and thought about deep technology and quantum computing. (They) should come to Andhra Pradesh. Quantum computing should come to Amaravati," said Naidu.

The TDP supremo said that deep technology and quantum computing are the future.

He made the representatives of the companies and stakeholders who met him today sit and deliberate on how to use those technologies in Amaravati and also the possibility of doing research in them, among others. PTI STH KH