Working unitedly is 'compulsion of time,' says CM Stalin

Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI) Asserting that the DMK will always protect secularism, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said people belonging to minority communities should act unitedly, a 'compulsion of time,' in order to face the nationwide 'situation.' Virtually addressing the Minorities Rights Day function held at Tiruchirappalli by the State Minorities Commission, Stalin it is a necessity to hold such events to foster harmony considering the circumstances confronted by the country.

Listing the schemes of the DMK-led regimes, aimed at ensuring the welfare of minorities, the Chief Minister said his party has been continuously working to protect the rights of minorities and also outlined opposition to initatives including the CAA.

"All of us have realised the necessity of intensifying work to ensure the protection of minorities and their rights considering the present state of affairs in the country," he said and underscored that as regards Tamil Nadu, the DMK government is keenly working to protect the rights and livelihoods of minorities.

Though Tamil Nadu offered a very good example of the greatness of the principle of secularism, "the situation prevailing at the all India level makes us to worry." Stalin, however, did not elaborate on the 'prevalent situation.' In order to face such a situation, minority communities should act unitedly, which is a 'compulsion of time,' and the DMK party and the 'Dravidian model' state government will always extend its support, the Chief Minister added. PTI VGN VGN ROH