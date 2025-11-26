'Workload cost him his life', claims brother of BLO who died on SIR duty in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) As a 47-year-old teacher working as a booth level officer, involved in the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, died on duty on Wednesday, his brother claimed that the "workload cost him his life".

The deceased has been identified as Sarvesh Kumar Gangwar, a resident of Karmachari Nagar in Bareilly.

According to his family, he had been under severe stress due to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The incident took place around 10.30 am at a primary school in Pardhauli village, where Gangwar suddenly collapsed, while at work as a both level officer (BLO), according to officials.

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

DM Avinash Singh, SDM (Sadar) Pramod Kumar, and other officials reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.

Kumar confirmed that Sarvesh died on duty and said his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Sarvesh’s elder brother, Yogesh Gangwar, who is also a teacher and deployed as a supervisor, alleged that officials were exerting excessive pressure and forcing staff to work till late at night.

“He was working under tremendous pressure. Officials kept scolding staff despite long working hours till 11 pm–12 am. The workload cost my brother his life,” Yogesh claimed.

Sarvesh had been appointed as a teacher in 2015. He is survived by his five-year-old twins, Ahana and Ayansh.

His wife, Prabha, died of cancer two months ago.