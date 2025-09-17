Workplace safety and health a national priority: Goa CM

Panaji, Sep 16 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said workplace safety and health were a national priority in the present times, and safer workplaces mean a stronger India.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) India Conference & Exhibition 2025 here, underscoring the importance of workplace safety and health as a national priority.

"Workplace safety and health today go beyond regulatory compliance - they are a national priority. Safer workplaces mean stronger industries and a stronger India," Sawant said in his address.

Highlighting India's evolving benchmarks, he said the country is moving steadily from adoption of personal protective equipment (PPE) to mental health initiatives, and from sustainability to innovation in occupational safety practices.

Sawant also reaffirmed Goa's commitment to worker welfare and safety.

He pointed out that the state government, through the Inspectorate of Factories and Boilers, the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme, and various welfare programmes, has been extending support beyond safety into healthcare, education and social security for workers and their families.

"As we adapt to new realities, including digital workplaces, sustainability, and mental health, compliance must transform into a culture of care," he said.