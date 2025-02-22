Works being obstructed in assembly areas of opposition MLAs in Bilaspur: BJP's Katwal

Bilaspur (HP), Feb 22(PTI) Sitting BJP MLA from Jhanduta assembly in Himachal Pradesh J R Katwal on Saturday alleged that the ongoing works in the constituencies of opposition legislators in the Bilaspur district were being stalled and obstructed, leading to resentment among the people.

There are 40 Congress and 28 BJP MLAs in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

Addressing various meetings in his Jhanduta constituency on Friday evening and Saturday, he alleged that the Congress government in the state is giving step-motherly treatment to the constituencies of the BJP MLAs.

"Forget about making provisions in the budget for new development works in their areas, even the ongoing works are being obstructed," Katwal, a former IAS officer who has served the state in various capacities, said.

He said roads play an important role in the development of any area. In a hilly state like Himachal, the importance of roads increases even more, he added.

Katwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the other hand has pledged to make India a developed nation. This pledge can be fulfilled only when all the villages are connected by roads. In view of this, the PM has turned the focus of the budget and the direction of development towards villages, he said.

With this, along with strengthening the network of roads in rural areas, people are also getting all the necessary basic facilities, he added.

Kaltwal said in the BJP, any worker can reach any post with ability and hard work, and Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed chief minister of Delhi, is a recent example.

On the contrary, he said, nepotism is dominant in many other opposition parties, including the Congress. This is why the people of the country are rejecting them and joining the BJP, the MLA said.

He assured the people of the Jhanduta assembly constituency that besides solving all their problems, no stone will be left unturned in providing all the necessary facilities in the area. PTI COR BPL KSS KSS