Works of artists Bhuwal Prasad, Yashwant Singh showcased by TAQ art gallery

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Works of artists Bhuwal Prasad and Yashwant Singh are being showcased at the first physical exhibition of the art gallery The Art Qurious (TAQ).

The parallel art shows -- Prasad's "Solitude in My Cacophony" and Singh's "The Body: Tool. Object. Subject" -- are underway at 1AQ, Mehrauli and aim to present a captivating insight into contemporary artistry.

While Prasad's collection invites viewers to embark on a journey exploring childhood dreams and the allegories of urban life, Singh's artworks challenge traditional boundaries, prompting contemplation on the politics of the figure and its dynamic relationship with the environment.

Both the art shows are curated by Rahul Kumar.

"Through his art, Singh aims to provoke introspection and dialogue regarding the complexities of human existence and their symbiotic connection with the world around us. Bhuwal's frame is busy, with dense and seemingly erratic configurations that are his response to the urban environment,” Kumar said in a statement.

TAQ, founded by Sangita Rajani in 2019, aims to "create a space where artists and art enthusiasts can connect and appreciate creativity without barriers".

According to Rajani, the debut show is a testament to the vibrant and diverse artistic landscape of South Asia, highlighting the unique perspectives and narratives of emerging talents.

"These two parallel exhibitions, each offer a unique lens through which viewers can engage with contemporary art, where the juxtaposition of Prasad's exploration of materialism and urban life with Singh's innovative approach to the human form promises an enriching and thought-provoking experience for art mavens," she added.

The art represented by the gallery features a diverse range of mediums, styles, and themes, reflecting the dynamic perspectives of young artists on societal issues, personal narratives, and artistic experimentation.

The exhibitions will come to a close on April 21.