Works of Indian women artists showcased at Art Dubai 2024

New Delhi: Works of Indian women artists, including Deena Pindoria and Jayati Kaushik, are showcased at the ongoing 17th edition of Art Dubai by Delhi-based gallery Exhibit 320.

Advertisment

The all-women show, "Brushstrokes of Heritage", has contemporary Indian and sub-continental art on display at Dubai's Madinat Jumeirah.

While Pindoria's vibrant works pay homage to stories of resilience and courage of the women from her ancestral region of Kutch, Kaushik explores the intricacies of human connections through visual narratives.

Other Indian artists whose works are displayed at the art fair are Gunjan Kumar, Sumakshi Singh and Sheela Jyoti.

Advertisment

Besides Kumar works with natural pigments and muslin delves into elemental observations and sensory portraits, Singh in her works presents ethereal thread drawings and installations, touching upon the evolution of relationships over time.

Jyoti's work captures her keen interest in socio-political historical narrative, where she vividly portrays Gandhi's vision of collective consciousness through ajrakh textile murals.

"The selection of textile-based artwork we are showcasing at Exhibit 320 has been curated to evoke interest in tales of our heritage, celebrating diverse narratives and offering a glimpse into the essence of our shared cultural tapestry.

Advertisment

"It is our way of well-preserving and getting stories of our history to the diverse, vast audience that Art Dubai attracts every year," said Rasika Kajaria, gallerist, Exhibit 320, in a statement.

This year's edition of Art Dubai has featured over 100 galleries from across 40 countries within and beyond the MENASA (Middle East, North Africa and South Asia) region.

Art Dubai, founded in 2007, is a globally recognised destination that helps bolster cultural tourism in the country. Its various programmes help foster creativity, and promote culture, arts and heritage in Dubai.

The international art fair is open to the public till March 3.