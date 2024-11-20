Workshop to strengthen healthcare workforce in fight against MDR-TB inaugurated in Haryana

Chandigarh, Nov 20 (PTI) Haryana's Health Minister Arti Singh Rao here on Wednesday inaugurated a workshop aimed at training healthcare professionals on the new management protocols for Multidrug-resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB).

This workshop is a vital step in strengthening the state's efforts to combat MDR-TB, ensuring that healthcare providers are equipped with the latest treatment guidelines and advancements in patient care, an official statement said.

In her address, the Health minister emphasised the urgent need to enhance the capacity of healthcare workers in addressing MDR-TB, which remains one of the most significant public health challenges in the country.

She reaffirmed the state government's commitment to improving TB diagnosis, treatment and outcomes, especially in light of the evolving drug-resistant strains.

Rao assured that the state government would continue to support training programmes and provide all necessary resources to effectively combat MDR-TB.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Sudhir Rajpal, also addressed the participants, stressing the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders to achieve the goal of TB elimination.

He reminded the attendees that the battle against TB is a collective responsibility, with enhanced training, timely diagnosis, and patient-centred care being key to ensuring success.

Brahmdeep Singh, Director of Health Services, Haryana, emphasised that, by strengthening efforts to combat TB, "we are contributing to the vision of a TB-free nation". PTI SUN NB NB