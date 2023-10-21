Workshops, godowns among 10 properties gutted in fire in industrial estate, nobody injured

Palghar, Oct 21 (PTI) Ten properties, including workshops and godowns, were gutted in a fire that broke out in an industrial estate at Vasai town in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

Nobody was injured in the blaze that erupted around 8.30 pm on Friday and continued till 6.30 on Saturday, the official of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation said.

"Soon after being alerted, seven fire engines were rushed to the spot and the firefighting operation was launched. The fire was brought under control this morning. At present, a cooling operation was underway at the site," the civic body's fire officer said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he said. PTI COR NP