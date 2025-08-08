Workshops on combating animal cruelty held in Bengaluru for cops, Animal Husbandry dept officials

Bengaluru, Aug 8 (PTI) Three-hour workshops were organised for police officers of the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate and officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, Bengaluru Urban, by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India).

The workshop dealt with various issues that arise while combating cruelty to animals.

Nearly 300 police officers, including police head constables, assistant sub-inspectors, sub-inspectors, and police inspectors, from all zones of the Bengaluru City Police, gathered at the Police Commissioner’s office on August 7 for the workshop, stated a press release issued by PETA India on Friday.

On August 6, a similar workshop was conducted for assistant directors and veterinary officers of the Animal Husbandry Department.

“The role of police and animal husbandry officials is vital in keeping animals safe. We commend Bengaluru City Police and the Animal Husbandry Department for their goal of cracking down on cruelty to animals,” said Meet Ashar, PETA India’s Legal Advisor and Director of Cruelty Response.

According to him, the session covered key provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960; the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 (as amended in 2022); the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; and other animal protection laws.

A follow-up training session for local volunteers will be held on August 9 to further empower them with knowledge of legal procedures and tips on handling cases.

The initiative was supported by Sowmya Reddy, General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) and Former Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Seemanth Kumar Singh, Commissioner of the Bengaluru City Police, B Dayanand, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Prisons and Dr P Srinivasu, Director, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, stated the press release.

It is part of PETA India’s ongoing efforts to sensitise law enforcement personnel and empower animal rights activists across India to ensure that crimes against animals are addressed with the seriousness they deserve. PTI JR ROH