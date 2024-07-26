World acknowledged indomitable valour of Indian soldiers during Kargil war: UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Jul 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said here that the world acknowledged the indomitable valour and courage of Indian soldiers during the Kargil war.

"Kargil war was imposed on India. Pakistan imposed this war on India by infiltrating Kashmir in a disguised manner. But the result (of the war) was decided by our brave soldiers," Adityanath said while addressing the 'Silver Jubilee Celebration' marking the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas at Surya Auditorium of Central Command, Cantt.

According to a statement issued here, the chief minister said the state government always stands with the brave soldiers who protect the country's border.

"At that time, our army's brave soldiers were facing adverse circumstances but no enemy could stand in front of them and the world acknowledged the indomitable valour and courage of Indian soldiers during the Kargil war," he said.

Adityanath said that he feels proud to honour the "brave families" who lost their loved ones in Kargil war. "If our soldier is martyred in any war or while protecting the border, then today his family is being given a help of Rs 50 lakh by the state government," he said at the event.

Additionally, a job has been ensured for one member of the soldier's family, the chief minister said.

Furthermore, since 2017, our government has also ensured to honour the memory of the martyred soldier by naming a grand memorial, institute, or road after him in the village, city, or town of his origin, he added. On this occasion, CM Adityanath honoured the father of Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Manoj Pandey, mother of Rifleman Sunil Jung, mother of Naik Abid Khan, wife of Naik Ramkesh Chandra Yadav, wife of Naik Rajendra Yadav, son of Lance Naik Ashok Kumar Yadav, Brigadier Akhil Kumar Sinha, Colonel Prabhat Ranjan, Colonel Gyanendra Pratap Singh Kaushik, Colonel Kshitij Srivastava, Naik Jitendra Singh and Sepoy Vinod Kumar Dubey.

Earlier, the chief minister also attended the 'Silver Jubilee Celebration' organised at Central Command, Cantt.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.