World Aids Day observed in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 1 (PTI) World Aids Day was observed by the Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) on Monday with the commitment to protect the fight against the disease and to strengthen services, champion community-led support, challenge stigma and push for political and financial commitment.

National Health Mission, Assam's Mission Director Dr Lakshmanan S, said on the occasion, that the fight against HIV is not simple and it is a never-ending battle.

Awareness should be spread in every nook and corner of the state.

The utmost concern is the rise of injecting drug users in Assam with over 60 per cent of the HIV detected cases in the state belonging to this category.

He lauded the efforts taken by ASACS in conducting various awareness campaigns against HIV and injecting drug use.

The Mission Director also spoke on stigma and discrimination faced by people living with HIV.

ASACS Project Director Indranoshee Das said on the occasion that the main objective of observing the Day is that the people around the world unite to show support for people living with and affected by HIV and to remember those who lost their lives to AIDS.

ASACS, since its inception in 1998, has come a long way and crossed many milestones, she said.

“One of the many success stories is the Integrated Health Campaign conducted in HIV vulnerable districts of Nagaon, Tinsukia, Cachar and Kamrup (M).

Director of state Health Services Dr Umesh Phangcho said that awareness is the main weapon to fight against HIV, and therefore people especially the youth, should stay away from all kinds of high risk behaviours like unprotected sex and injecting drug use.

President of Assam Network of Positive People Jahnabi Goswami said that people living with HIV are still discriminated against by the society and there was need for more sensitization and awareness.

This year’s theme on World Aids Day is “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS Response,” During the event, 13 districts – Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Cachar , Hailakandi Golaghat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Nalbari, Bongaigaon, Goalpara were felicitated for successfully conducting the 60-day Intensified IEC Campaign from August to October 2025.

World AIDS Day has also been observed in all districts across Assam with a gamut of activities including rally, awareness meeting, through mass media, folk media and social media.

According to HIV Estimation Report 2025, an estimated number of 33,174 people are living with HIV in Assam while the number of new infections during the year 2024-25 is 1757.

Nagaon district has the highest of 4622 people living with HIV followed byKamrup Metro (3938) Cachar (3646), Sribhumi (2522) , Kamrup (1732) Sonitpur (1021), Golaghat (1013), Dhubri (1003) and Jorhat (1001).

During April 2025 to October 2025, the number of HIV positive detection in Kamrup Metro district was 824 , Nagaon (464), Sonitpur (332), Cachar (316), Tinsukia (245), Dibrugarh (183), Karbi Anglong (170), Jorhat (167), Barpeta (I64), Kamrup (155), Lakhimpur (134), Golaghat (111), Dhubri (109)and Sribhumi (106). PTI DG DG NN