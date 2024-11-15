World astonished by India's transformation under Modi, Yogi's leadership: VP Dhankhar

Varanasi (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying the world is amazed at the changes brought about by their efforts.

During the 'Dev Deepawali' celebrations in Varanasi, Dhankhar lit ceremonial lamps and inaugurated the Namo Ghat on the Ganga river in Modi's parliamentary constituency.

"The Namo Ghat is a fitting tribute to the persona of Narendra Modi and it should indeed be the grandest. India is transforming in unimaginable ways, achieving what was once considered impossible," he said in his address.

Dhankhar was joined by UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and CM Adityanath on the stage.

Lauding the leadership of Modi and Adityanath, the VP said, "The transformation brought about under Prime Minister Modi's leadership and Chief Minister Yogi's dedication is leaving the world astonished." Dhankhar also highlighted India's achievements, saying, "Be it land, water, sky, or space, the world is acknowledging India's remarkable progress." Expressing his emotions, he said, "Today, I am overwhelmed. This is a moment in my life that I had never imagined." Referring to the inauguration of the Namo Ghat, Dhankhar noted, "Inaugurating this grand ghat on this auspicious occasion is a significant responsibility. This is the largest ghat in the world.

"When I mentioned this to the honourable chief minister, he responded, 'Where else but in India can such a ghat exist?'," he said.

With chants of "Har Har Mahadev", Dhankhar extended Dev Deepawali and Kartik Purnima greetings to the nation. He also noted the significance of the day, mentioning the 555th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, and extended his greetings to the Sikh community.

"It is a coincidence that today marks the Prakash Parv as well. The Vice President's new residence is near a prominent Gurudwara, and I have witnessed its grandeur," he said, adding that the celebrations of Prakash Parv are visible across India.

Dhankhar also observed that the day coincides with the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda. He recalled paying tribute to Birsa Munda's statue alongside President Droupadi Murmu earlier in the day, emphasising the importance of recognising the contributions of unsung heroes in India's freedom struggle.

"Today is being celebrated across the nation as Tribal Pride Day. In the Amrit Kaal, we are finally giving due recognition to those who sacrificed for the country and contributed to our Independence," he said.

During the event, Adityanath welcomed Dhankhar with a symbolic representation of the Namo Ghat, while Governor Patel presented a Panchmukhi Ganesh idol to Dhankhar's wife, Sudesh Dhankhar.

After the inauguration, Dhankhar, accompanied by Adityanath, boarded a special cruise to view the grand Dev Deepawali celebrations from the middle of the Ganges. Officials shared that the vice president would also witness a laser show at Chet Singh Ghat and green fireworks across the river.

Security arrangements, including water police and ambulances, were in place around the cruise for the VVIPs.

On Dev Deepawali, the ghats of Kashi were adorned with lamps. At Babua Pandey Ghat, a slogan by Chief Minister Adityanath, "Bantoge to Katoge" (Division leads to downfall), was illuminated with 51,000 diyas.

According to mythology, Dev Deepawali is celebrated 15 days after Diwali on the full moon night of the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival commemorates the victory of Lord Shiva over the formidable demon Tripurasura.

Commenting on the arrangement, Sunil Upadhyay, the Dev Deepawali organiser at Babua Pandey Ghat, said, "Our Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is a staunch supporter of Sanatan Dharma. His message, 'Bantoge to Katoge,' resonates with the essence of unity, and through this display of 51,000 diyas, we aim to convey this to the millions of tourists visiting Kashi during Dev Deepawali." PTI COR AR KIS KSS KSS