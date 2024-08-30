World Bank delegation visits NCRTC, discusses collaborations in urban transit

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A World Bank delegation visited the NCRTC office and discussed ongoing and future collaborations in urban transit, with a focus on financing the upcoming RRTS corridors, officials said on Friday.

The World Bank is a multilateral development bank approved by the government of India to fund the Regional Rapid Transit System's (RRTS) Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor, they said.

It previously partnered with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on various initiatives, including studies on providing logistics services through RRTS corridors and exploring transit-oriented development potential along the upcoming routes, they said.

The collaboration will not only secure financial support but also leverage the World Bank's global expertise to mobilise additional capital and partners. The bank has conducted four advance joint missions with the ADB, underscoring its commitment to the successful realisation of the RRTS project, the officials said.

The delegation expressed interest in exploring further collaboration with the NCRTC -- both locally and globally -- marking a significant step toward strengthening the partnership and paving the way for future urban transit developments, they said.

The implementation of the RRTS is a crucial part of a broader strategy to address congestion and pollution in the region. It forms part of the comprehensive action plan for air pollution control in Delhi and NCR and follows recommendations from the high-powered committee on decongesting traffic in Delhi.

Of the eight identified corridors, three have been prioritised in the first phase -- Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB, and Delhi-Panipat.

At present, services are operational on a 42-kilometre stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. The entire 82-kilometre corridor is expected to be completed by June 2025.