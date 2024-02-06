World Bank team meets CM Vijayan, happy with progress of Resilient Kerala program: CMO

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday met with World Bank representatives for a review of the Resilient Kerala Program for Results project, and the financial institution is happy with the progress, the chief minister's office said.

The meeting was part of an interim review of the project, which is being implemented through the Rebuild Kerala initiative, being held from January 29 to February 9, a statement issued by the CMO said.

The team from the World Bank was satisfied with the progress achieved by the state in many areas of the project implementation, the CMO statement said.

At the same time, the team also directed that the delay in completion of some areas of the project be addressed, it said.

The projects envisaged under the Resilient Kerala Program for Results will be implemented during the 2019-27 period, the statement added.

In addition to the budget allocation, the development activities would be implemented by collecting funds from international agencies such as the World Bank and the German Bank, it added. PTI HMP HMP ANE