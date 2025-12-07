World becoming more multi-polar makes compelling case for deeper multilateralism: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The world is indeed becoming "more multi-polar", which makes a compelling case for "deeper multilateralism", and collectively, prosperity can only come through mutual respect and understanding, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

In his address at the opening ceremony of a key UNESCO meeting on Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) at the Red Fort complex here, he also told delegates from various countries that in the "shared quest for progress and prosperity", it is essential to nurture inheritance, build on it and pass it on to the future generations.

The 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage will take place at the Red Fort from December 8 to 13. This is the first time that India is hosting a session of the UNESCO panel.

Jaishankar underlined that India, besides being home to many UNESCO World Heritage Sites, has itself undertaken many preservation and conservation projects across the world. A key dimension of that engagement is preservation of intangible heritage.

"The world is a fundamentally pluralistic landscape, a landscape whose richness lies in its diversity and intricacy. Far from being flat, it has a vast range of specificities and characteristics, it has creativity that are central to identity, pride and history.

"What humankind has generated over the centuries will only be fully appreciated when that heritage is carefully nurtured," he said .

The EAM emphasised that challenges in that context arise when efforts are made to "dominate, to sideline, to dismiss or even to erode".

"In the intangible domain, that can take the form of cultural assertion which fly in the face of mutual respect and mutual appreciation. The last few centuries have actually witnessed that vividly and many societies still bear the scars of that era," he said.

But as "decolonisation" took place and the world began returning to its "natural diversity", political and economic rebalancing started to unfold, Jaishankar said.

"Voices across geographies that were suppressed found expression again. But that process will remain incomplete until there is also cultural rebalancing," the Union minister said.

This means the safeguarding and even revival of intangible heritage at home, while simultaneously promoting awareness and respect internationally, he asserted.

As a civilisational state itself, India is "particularly sensitive" to such concerns.

"Our own efforts in that regard have intensified over the last decade. There is a much deeper commitment to the observance of traditions, to celebrations of festivals, to expressions of faith and beliefs and to support for arts and craftsmanship," he said.

Jaishankar cited the instances of Kumbh Mela, Durga Puja, promotion of One District One Product, and the encouragement extended to the Vishwakarma artisans.

Jaishankar emphasised that the role of UNESCO in protecting heritage is "particularly important" and recognised.

India acknowledges that traditions, languages, rituals, music and craftsmanship are essentials aspects of cultural inheritance, he said. "They are in many ways the most democratic expression of culture, owned by all and guarded by many and enriched by many generations," Jaishankar said.

According to UNESCO, the session will examine nominations submitted by state parties for inscription on the UNESCO ICH lists, review the status of the existing elements, and provide international assistance for safeguarding intangible cultural heritage.

"The world is indeed becoming more multi-polar, which makes a compelling case for deeper multilateralism. Collectively, we can only prosper through mutual respect and mutual understanding and when we think of the world as a family," the external affairs minister said.

The EAM said UNESCO, which is at the forefront of multilateralism, makes an invaluable contribution in that regard and its commitment to safeguard intangible heritage is an important facet of that.

"As we forge ahead in the shared quest for progress and prosperity, it is essential that we nurture inheritance, build on it, and pass it on to the future generations," he said.

From thematic galleries to performing arts, India has showcased its rich cultural heritage at the Red Fort complex for the mega event.

Built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as the palace fort of his capital Shahjahanabad, the Red Fort complex is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a centrally protected monument.

Jaishankar said, as a foreign minister, "I am truly proud that our diplomatic efforts have a notable place for tangible and intangible heritage protection and conservation as part of our diplomacy".

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and India's Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma, were present at the opening ceremony.