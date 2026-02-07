World betting on India as trade deals open new opportunities: BJP Kerala chief

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7 (PTI) The world is betting on India, as reflected in recent trade agreements with the US and the EU, which are opening up opportunities for young entrepreneurs, BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Saturday.

Chandrasekhar, in social media posts, said this "did not happen by chance" but because of the "decisive leadership, long-term vision, and politics of performance" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He wrote, "The interim India-US trade agreement, along with the landmark India-EU deal, sends one clear message: the world is betting on India. These agreements open unprecedented opportunities for our farmers, fishermen, MSMEs, and young entrepreneurs." Chandrasekhar added that this "did not happen by chance but because of PM Modi’s decisive leadership, long-term vision, and politics of performance," despite constant misinformation and fear-mongering by an opposition with nothing constructive to offer.

He said this was a defining opportunity for Kerala.

Chandrasekhar said expanded access to the US and EU markets could "transform Kerala’s economy, but only if there was a government that enabled growth instead of blocking it with outdated ideologies." "The world is moving with India. It’s time Kerala moves forward with the BJP/NDA. Under PM's leadership, India is hitting new milestones every day," he added. PTI HMP SSK