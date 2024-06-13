World Blood Donor Day: Health ministry to help citizens know blood group

New Delhi, Jun13 (PTI) The Union health ministry has suggested making a facility for blood group testing on June 14, the World Blood Donor Day, available at all primary and community health centres, district hospitals and other blood banks to help citizens know their blood group.

In a letter to all central government ministries, states and Union Territories (UTs), central government hospitals and medical colleges (both government and private), Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra has stressed on promoting registration of blood donors and creating awareness about blood donation.

"This day (World Blood Donor Day) serves as a reminder of the critical need for regular non-remunerated voluntary blood donations and aims to raise awareness about the life-saving impact of these donations," Chandra said.

The campaign slogan for this year's World Blood Donor Day will be "20 years of celebrating giving: Thank you, blood donors!", the secretary said, as he suggested an action plan of activities to be organised at all central government ministries, hospitals, institutions and government and private medical colleges.

"The event will aim to maximise the registration of willing blood donors along with optimal blood collection," he said.

The Union health secretary urged them to spread awareness among rural masses by organising activities of felicitation of blood donors and pledge-taking ceremonies at the gram panchayat level. The pledge will be administered by the respective sarpanch.

Similar activities will be organised at the block and district level. The office of the district collector or district magistrate will be involved in supervising the entire activity in the concerned district, Chandra said.

A pledge in English or Hindi or regional language for blood donation will be administered through both physical events at the levels and digital platforms, Chandra said.

The letter contained a template of the pledge in English and Hindi, which he said will be translated into regional languages for wider dissemination.

"To promote registration of blood donors and create awareness, a facility for blood group testing may be made available on 14th June, 2024 at all PHCs/CHCs/Sub-district and District Hospitals and other blood banks as per feasibility. This will help the common citizens to know their blood group, which will be useful in emergencies for blood donation," the letter stated.

Chandra further requested that a report along with the photographs of the celebration of the event be shared with the ministry.

The letter stated that the objectives of this year's campaign are to thank and recognise the millions of voluntary blood donors who have contributed to the health and well-being of millions of people around the world.

The aim is also to showcase the achievements and challenges of the national blood programmes and to share best practices and lessons learned and highlight the continuous need for regular, unpaid blood donation to achieve universal access to safe blood transfusion.

Besides, the focus is on promoting a culture of regular blood donation among the youth and the general public and to increase the diversity and sustainability of the blood donor pool, the letter stated. PTI PLB KSS KSS