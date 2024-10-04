World cannot be divided on climate issues, says French envoy at OECD

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) A senior French diplomat here on Friday emphasised the significance of achieving economic prosperity without risking the planet and asserted that the world cannot be divided on climate issues.

AmÃ©lie de Montchalin, France's Permanent Representative to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said this during an interaction with a section of media at the French Embassy in New Delhi.

She spoke on two subjects -- 'Financing the green transition' and 'Artificial Intelligence'.

"You cannot bring economic prosperity by destroying the planet. This approach will not work in the long term," Montchalin said, adding that fighting climate change is fundamentally about protecting people, the planet, and the humanity's future.

Montchalin said economic development must be planned with sustainability in mind, and financing the green transition requires stronger public financing institutions --both local and international -- as well as participation of private investors.

Highlighting India's particularly critical role, she said, "We cannot talk about climate and development without considering India." On the global climate front, Montchalin pointed out how countries like India and others are facing increasing climate shocks, such as heatwaves and flooding, which are part of a larger global crisis.

She stressed the world cannot be divided on climate issues, saying "We need global unity." Emphasising the importance of sustainable economic growth and the need to align development goals with environmental preservation, she said the first priority for nations is to finance the green transition, stressing the significance of achieving economic prosperity without risking the planet.

On AI, Montchalin discussed its wide-ranging implications, from innovation to societal impact.

France-based OECD is an international organisation that works to build better policies for better lives. "We draw on more than 60 years of experience and insights to shape policies that foster prosperity and opportunity, underpinned by equality and well-being," according to its official website. PTI NSM KND MNK MNK