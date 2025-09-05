'World class' startup incubator to come up in Gurugram: Nayab Saini

Gurugram, Sep 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said his government will establish a "world-class startup incubator" in collaboration with leading startups, corporates and educational institutions of the state.

'H-Hub' will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to support startups, Saini said, while addressing a gathering of industry leaders here.

According to an official statement, Saini H-HUB will feature dedicated plug-and-play workspaces, meeting rooms, high-performance computing resources, and innovation labs for research in emerging fields.

The initiative responds to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Make in India and Design in India, he said.

Saini said that the 2025-26 State Budget, his government announced 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) across Haryana.

Approximately 20,000 acres of land have been voluntarily offered by landowners through the e-Bhoomi portal to set up these IMTs, he said.

The chief minister called on industrialists to use their CSR funds to strengthen the social sector, particularly healthcare services.

Saini said that at present, Haryana ranks seventh in the country in terms of the number of startups, with more than 9,100 recognised startups operating in the state, 19 of them unicorns.

He also said state-of-the-art AI hubs are being developed in Gurugram and Panchkula to promote research.

The Haryana Government, in collaboration with NITI Aayog, is setting up a state chapter of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform, which will provide women entrepreneurs access to more than 200 mentors, sector-specific training, financial assistance opportunities, market access, and incubation support, he added.