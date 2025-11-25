Bhagwant Mann Guru Teg Bahadur

Anandpur Sahib: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that a world class university in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur will be set up here.

Mann was addressing a gathering at an event to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

"A world-class university in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur will be set up here (Anandpur Sahib)," he said.

Earlier, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had urged Mann to make an announcement for setting up a world-class educational institution in Anandpur Sahib.

Mann further announced free e-rickshaw or mini bus service for people to visit gurdwaras in Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district and Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

The state government will bear the expenditure arising on account of free e-rickshaw or mini bus service, added Mann.

The CM also said a heritage street will also come up in Anandpur Sahib.

The latest announcements came a day after the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution declaring Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo and the Amritsar walled city as holy cities.

On Monday, Mann said the Punjab government would accord "holy city" status to Amritsar walled city, Talwandi Sabo and Anandpur Sahib.

The sale and use of meat, liquor, tobacco, and other intoxicants will be prohibited in these cities, he had further said.

There are five 'Takhts' of Sikhs out of which three --Sri Akal Takht Sahib (Amritsar), Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda) and Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib (Sri Anandpur Sahib), said the CM.

Earlier, Mann and Kejriwal joined the large congregation here to pray for the progress of the state and prosperity of Punjabis.

Both the leaders took part in the 'ardas' (prayer) performed after the 'bhog' of 'Sri Akhand Path sahib' to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and legendary Sikh martyrs Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala at Gurdwara Baba Budha Dal Chauni.

The Punjab government is organising a series of events from November 23-25 as part of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru.