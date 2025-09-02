World Coconut Day observed in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 2 (PTI) World Coconut Day was observed in Assam on Tuesday under the theme ‘Uncovering Coconut’s Power, Inspiring Global Action’.

Speaking at the inaugural session held at the Guwahati regional office of the Coconut Development Board, Manoranjan Neog, director of extension education at Assam Agricultural University, highlighted the importance of quality planting materials in coconut cultivation.

He stressed the adoption of scientific farming practices to enhance productivity, ensure crop sustainability and boost farmer incomes.

A technical session was conducted, where experts and stakeholders came together to discuss various aspects of coconut cultivation and development, particularly focusing on its potential in the Northeastern region.

As part of the occasion, an exhibition showcasing coconut-based handicrafts and food products was organised, featuring innovative work by entrepreneurs supported by the Coconut Development Board.

The exhibition showcased the diverse potential of coconut in value addition, livelihood generation and entrepreneurship development, an official statement said.