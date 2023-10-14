World community should find just solution to Israel-Palestine issue: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar, Oct 14 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday called on the world community to fulfil its responsibility and find a just solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, saying people on both sides should be able to live in peace and with dignity.

Advertisment

"The sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir along with the Islamic world have been hurt. The people whose hearts can feel the pain are disheartened to see the silence (over the issue). We are seeing how bombs are showered on elders, children, women and innocents, and killings are taking place,” the Mirwaiz told reporters here.

He said the time has come for the world community to fulfil its responsibility to find a "just solution" to the issue.

“There cannot be a unilateral decision (on the issue). The issue of Palestine is a long-pending issue and a just solution should be found to it. The rights of the people of Palestine should be given back to them, their nation and their land have been shrunk upon them, what can be more oppression than that,” he said.

Advertisment

The separatist leader said the whole of Kashmir is watching “such gory scenes on TV and in media”, and wants the violence to cease immediately.

“The world community should come forward and a solution to the issue should be found. We also feel that while the people of Palestine should be given their basic right to live with peace and dignity, the people of Israel should also live in peace. No one is against a country or its people,” he said.

“We want the fulfilment of the promises and commitments made to them (Palestine) by the world community, on a humanitarian and moral basis,” he added. PTI SSB RHL