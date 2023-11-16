World Cup trophy is now just one win away: Kejriwal on Indian cricket team's semi-final victory

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the Indian cricket team on their 70-run victory over New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final and asserted that the squad will win the final.

Virat Kohli's world record 50th ODI hundred and a scintillating century by Shreyas Iyer followed by Mohammed Shami's demolition job in bowling on Wednesday powered India into the World Cup final.

"Many congratulations to Team India, cricket lovers and all the countrymen on reaching the World Cup final with a spectacular 70-run win against New Zealand. The World Cup trophy is now just one win away. That trophy will be ours on Sunday," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, he also congratulated Kohli on reaching the "historic milestone".

"Congratulations to Virat Kohli on achieving a historic milestone with his 50th ODI century against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal. A true legend rewriting records. Keep on inspiring the generations to come," the chief minister said. PTI SLB DIV DIV