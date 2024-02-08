World Defence Show in Riyadh: India's women power in armed forces on full display

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Three women military officials -- Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth, Colonel Ponung Doming and Lt Commander Annu Prakash -- are among the personnel representing India at the World Defence Show in Riyadh.

The five-day mega event commenced on February 4 and it showcased the latest advancements in defence technology serving as a vital platform for international collaboration among the participating companies.

"The participation of these three exceptional women officers at the World Defence Show served as a testament to the growing role of Indian women in the defence landscape," the defence ministry said.

On Wednesday, Squadron Leader Kanth, a fighter pilot, took centre stage as a panellist at a seminar titled 'International Women in Defence - Investing in an Inclusive Future' that was hosted by Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud.

The Squadron Leader shared her inspiring journey of breaking barriers and soaring through the skies.

Her insights on leadership, resilience and the evolving role of women in modern warfare resonated with the diverse audience, who were impressed to know about her journey, the ministry said.

She is the first woman fighter pilot to take part in the Republic Day Parade (2021).

Colonel Doming is the first woman officer to command the world's highest border task force located above 15,000 feet in the Northern sector with multiple firsts to her credit in over 20 years of service.

She has been at the forefront of many challenging assignments being an engineering officer, the ministry said.

Lt Commander Prakash of the Indian Navy brought her expertise in maritime security and operations to the forefront while participating in the World Defence Show.

Her participation underscored the crucial role women play in safeguarding India's vast coastline and ensuring regional stability, the ministry said in a statement.

The trio was scheduled to deliver a talk about their remarkable journey at International Indian School, Riyadh on Thursday. PTI MPB ZMN