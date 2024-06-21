World embraced yoga due to PM Modi's efforts: UP CM

Lucknow, Jun 21 (PTI) The world has embraced yoga due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday on International Day of Yoga.

Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Adityanath performed different asanas as they led the Yoga Day celebrations in the state. They were joined by hundreds of people on the lawns of the Governor's House here.

Addressing the gathering, Patel said, "International Yoga Day is actually a day for new encouragement. The day encourages us to take pride in our traditions." Speaking before her, the chief minister said "nearly 200 countries" have embraced yoga due to Modi's efforts.

"We owe this opportunity to our esteemed prime minister whose vision and initiatives have led to nearly 200 countries embracing International Yoga Day.

"These countries have aligned themselves with our rich Indian heritage, thus honouring and enriching our culture and traditions. There can be no greater tribute to our ancestors, traditions, and heritage than this," he said.

Adityanath emphasised that yoga paves the way for the welfare of all humanity, transcending the limitations of country, society, and time. By embracing yoga and connecting the entire human race, we show true respect for our ancestors and heritage, he said.

The International Yoga Day has become a medium for all of us to express our respect towards this tradition of India, he said, Adityanath said yoga is a comprehensive knowledge that brings people together both physically and mentally.

"Reflecting on the sage tradition of India reveals their profound foresight in connecting society, where they made an innovative attempt to integrate 'dharma' with yoga in this way," he said.

He highlighted that the theme of the International Yoga Day was 'Yoga for all' which signifies that yoga is free from any form of discrimination and transcends barriers of caste, region, language, time, and country.

"My appeal is to incorporate yoga into your daily routine... you will realise that the time you have dedicated to yoga has greatly contributed to your health and longevity, benefiting both your physical and mental well-being. If we continue this practice regularly, we will reap its full benefits," he said.

The event commenced with the national anthem, followed by the presentation of the Raj Bhavan song. A significant number of yoga practitioners and instructors participated in the group yoga practice.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya participated in a yoga event in Prayagraj. PTI CDN RHL