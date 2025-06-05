World Environment Day: Ahmedabad to get 'Sindoor Van'; CM launches initiative to plant 40 lakh trees

Ahmedabad, Jun 5 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday inaugurated Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's 'Mission Four Million Trees' campaign to mark World Environment Day.

He also launched the development of 'Sindoor Van' nature park in Chandlodia ward here by planting a Sindoor (Bixa orellana) sapling at the site, an official release.

"A 'Sindoor Van' comprising 551 Sindoor trees is being developed in Chandlodia ward in memory of the civilians who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam as well as to honour Indian armed forces for Operation Sindoor," the release said.

Incidentally, this is the second such park that is coming up in Gujarat dedicated to Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

On June 3, authorities in Kutch district had announced that a memorial park in the form of a high-density micro forest dedicated to Operation Sindoor will come up near Bhuj town, which borders Pakistan.

On the occasion of World Environment Day', Patel flagged off a special tableau and 11 tree chariots as part of AMC's 'Mission Four Million Trees' campaign, the release said.

"Aiming to expand the city's green cover, AMC has initiated 'Mission Four Million Trees' campaign to plant 40 lakh trees. Under this programme, AMC's tree chariots will visit citizens' homes to plant trees free of cost. The AMC plans to prepare around 38 tree chariots under 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naa' and 'Mission Four Million Tree' campaigns, it added.

"The AMC has launched a toll-free number, and citizens can also join the initiative through the AMC Seva app. This initiative aims to lower the city's temperature and reduce pollution levels in the coming days," said the release.

The CM also awarded bicycles to five winners of the environment-themed drawing competition organised by the Air Quality Management Cell. PTI PJT PD BNM