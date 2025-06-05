World Environment Day: Tribal welfare outfit withdraws from Thane-Palghar bamboo plantation drive

Thane, Jun 5 (PTI) World Environment Day was marked in Thane with various programmes on Thursday, including a sapling plantation drive by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, on the other hand, the Shramjivi Sanghatana, a tribal welfare outfit, announced it was withdrawing from the bamboo plantation drive being helmed by the administration of Thane and Palghar districts over the failure of the Maharashtra government in providing land titles under the Forest Rights Act to more than 9,400 persons.

"It has been nine months since the claims were approved at the sub-divisional level but no final clearance has been given. So we are withdrawing from the bamboo plantation drive in both districts," said the outfit's spokesperson Pramod Pawar.

The BJP's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' programme was held at Kamgar Hospital and will go on till August 15, the party's local MLA Sanjay Kekar said, adding it will also mark the 50th anniversary of Emergency. PTI COR BNM