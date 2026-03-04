World going through sensitive phase, our leaders should exercise restraint: Baba Ramdev

Haridwar, March 4 (PTI) Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday expressed concern over the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran, saying leaders should exercise restraint in this critical hour and avoid doing anything that would embarrass India in the global stage.

Speaking to reporters here after playing Holi with flower petals with his followers at the Patanjali Yog Peeth, Ramdev said the world is currently going through a very critical time, where wars -- between Russia and Ukraine, and now between US-Israel and Iran -- have created serious crises.

He said in such a situation, our religious and political leaders should exercise restraint and refrain from criticising India's diplomacy and foreign policy.

"We may have ideological, religious, and ethnic differences, but these should not become personal differences," Ramdev said, adding that such a critical time, we should avoid doing anything that would cause unease to India internationally, and harm the country.

He said the Indians who are currently stranded in Iran and other countries in West Asia, earn over ₹10 lakh crore annually and contribute to the country's economic prosperity.

Ramdev said the government is concerned about their safety, employment, and future, and politics should be avoided in such a situation.

He said at this time, we should focus on how to rescue the Middle East from the terrible tragedy of war, as it is a warning signal for the entire world.

If a major accident, such as the use of a nuclear bomb, were to occur, it would cause a massive devastation that would be irreparable, Ramdev said, adding that leading religious and political figures across the world should come together and find a way to stop the war. PTI DPT MPL ARB ARB