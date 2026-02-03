'World has different time zones': Deora's dig at Brittas over Indo-US trade deal timing

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora on Tuesday took a swipe at CPI-M's John Brittas over his criticism of the timing of the Indo-US trade deal announcement, saying the world operates in different time zones.

During a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, Brittas had questioned why the trade deal was announced at 9 pm.

"We shifted Budget (presentation time) from 5 in the evening to morning because we didn't want the white men to listen to it. What should we read of declaration of Indo-US trade deal at 9 in the night? The US wanted the PM to be alert and awake at 11 pm at night to respond to his teasers," Brittas had said.

Responding to this, Deora said, "I am not sure if you are aware, but the world has different time zones. When it's 10 pm in India, it's 12 noon in the United States." Taking a jibe at the CPI-M member, he added, "I am sure my friend Brittas would understand time zones because there is a big difference in the time zones between the Communist Party and the rest of us. Just like some economies will be disrupted in this era of disruption, certain parties are also slowly being disrupted." LOWER TARIFF THAN CHINA, BANGALDESH -------------------------------------- On the trade agreement, Deora pointed out that India secured lower tariffs compared to major competitors. "The tariff imposed on China is 34 per cent, on Bangladesh 20 per cent, on Vietnam 20 per cent, and on Indonesia 19 per cent. Today, India's tariff is only 18 per cent," he said.

He also cited stock market performance as validation. "India's stock market fell by less than 2 per cent after the Budget. Today, as we speak, it is up 3 per cent. Does that mean the opposition must admit by their own logic that the trade deal has been a success?" ERA OF DISRUPTION ------------------------ Describing the President's address as a realistic assessment, Deora said India faces an era of unprecedented disruptions.

"The trans-Atlantic partnership between Europe and the United States after 80 years is under serious threat over Greenland. Global trade routes are being redrawn, supply chains are being weaponised, technology cycles are shrinking, and conflicts are multiplying," he said.

He noted that nearly 50 active armed conflicts are underway globally. "Our generation is living in a time where uncertainty is the only certainty. In this era of volatility, I give full marks to the Prime Minister for converting each challenge into an opportunity." INDIA'S STRENGTHS ------------------------- Deora highlighted India's economic position as the fourth largest economy with a GDP of USD 3.5 trillion, growing at 7 per cent annually. "We are the fastest among major economies and our share in global growth is almost 17 per cent today," he said.

On critical minerals, he welcomed domestic mining initiatives. "Today, 90 per cent of critical minerals like lithium and cobalt are processed in a few countries like China. Global demand will grow six times by 2040. Our move to encourage domestic mining is a welcome step towards Atmanirbharta." He also emphasised defence capabilities, noting India has 14 lakh active personnel and strategic partnerships with 40 countries, making it the world's largest defence spender and exporter.

DEMOGRAPHIC ADVANTAGE ----------------------------------- Deora underscored India's demographic edge. "In China, 40 per cent of the population is below 35 years and only 5 per cent is below 25. In the US, 40 per cent is below 35 and 30 per cent below 25. India is the youngest country — 65 per cent of our population is below 35, and 40 per cent is below 25," he said, adding that India is adding over one crore people to the workforce annually.