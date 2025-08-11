World has seen murder of democracy: Uddhav on detention of Oppn MPs during anti-EC stir

Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday hit out at the BJP-led Centre over the detention of Opposition MPs in New Delhi during their march against the Election Commission (EC), saying the world has seen that democracy is being murdered in India.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Thackeray maintained the BJP-led NDA government has smeared democracy with its own hands by detaining the Members of Parliament (MPs) who were protesting against the EC over the "vote theft" issue.

Dubbing the protest march as a fight against the poll body, the former Maharashtra CM, whose party is a constituent of the Opposition alliance INDIA, said it is now evident why is the government interfering in the agitation.

INDIA bloc MPs, including Leaders of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (Lok Sabha) and Mallikarjun Kharge (Rajya Sabha), took out a protest march on Monday from Parliament House to the EC headquarters against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged "vote chori", but were stopped midway by police and detained amid high drama.

Police put up barricades outside PTI Building on the way to prevent the MPs from marching forward.

As the protesting parliamentarians were stopped, many of them sat on the road and raised slogans while some women MPs, including Mahua Moitra (TMC), Sanjana Jatav and Jothimani (both Congress), climbed the barricading and raised slogans against the poll panel. PTI PR RSY