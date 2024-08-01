World Heritage sites: Confident 12 Shivaji era forts will be included in list, says CM

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said all out efforts are on to include 12 forts, which significantly contributed to formation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Swarajya, in the list of World Heritage sites.

Shinde said the forts constructed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are not merely about architecture but are historical heritage that inspires everybody.

"The state government will definitely make all out efforts to ensure this heritage is taken to the global level," Shinde said while addressing a meeting organized at the Sahyadri guest house by the state government's department of cultural affairs and Directorate of Archaeology and Museums.

The meeting was in connection with nomination of Maratha military landscapes of India.

India has sent a proposal for including Maharashtra's significant heritage military landscapes in the list of world heritage sites.

These comprise Salher, Shivneri, Lohagad, Raigad, Suvarndurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg, Khanderi, Rajgad, Pratapgad, which are in Maharashtra, while the 12th, Gingee, is in Tamil Nadu.

"The decision for sending the proposal of the 12 forts belonging to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's era for inclusion in the list of World Heritage sites has been taken. We are taking efforts to revive the forts belonging to the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," the CM said.