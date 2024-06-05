World leaders congratulate Modi as he is set to become PM for 3rd term

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Over 50 world leaders have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is set to take oath this week for a third straight term at the top office following the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

From India's neighbourhood and extended neighbourhood, presidents of Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Iran, Seychelles and prime ministers of Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Mauritius have sent congratulatory greetings to Modi.

In a post on X, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong described the victory of the NDA alliance as "historic" and said he was looking forward to working with his Indian counterpart to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations next year.

"Congratulations @narendramodi on the historic victory by the NDA for the third consecutive term. Look forward to working with you to deepen the Singapore-India partnership and to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year," Wong said on X.

Among G20 countries, prime ministers of Italy and Japan and president of South Korea have congratulated Modi on the electoral victory.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us," Italian PM Giorgia Meloni said on X.

From Africa, presidents of Nigeria, Kenya, Comoros have extended congratulatory messages to Modi.

From Caribbean islands, leaders of Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana have also sent congratulatory messages to Modi.

The prime ministers of Malaysia are among the South East Asian leaders who congratulated Modi.

In his message, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu said he was looking forward to working with Modi.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term," Muizzu posted on X.

"I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries," he said.

In his message, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he was looking at further strengthening bilateral ties.

"I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi," he said.

"As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India," he said.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay too hoped for deeper India-Bhutan ties during Modi's third term.

"Congratulations to my friend PM @narendramodi ji and NDA for the historic 3rd consecutive win in the world's biggest elections. As he continues to lead Bharat to great heights, I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the relations between our 2 countries," he said on 'X'.

Modi is set to take oath for a third time over the weekend.

Though the BJP could not get a majority in the polls, the party-led alliance secured 293 seats out of 543. The majority mark in the lower house is 272. PTI MPB ZMN