World leaders greet PM Modi on Independence Day

New Delhi: Leaders of various countries on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the country's 77th Independence Day.

Advertisment

Modi thanked leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Bhutanese PM Lotay Tsherin for their greetings.

"Congratulations to the Indian people on your Independence Day! A month ago in Paris, my friend @narendramodi and I set new Indo-French ambitions all the way to 2047, the centenary year of India’s Independence. India can count on France as a trusted friend and partner, always," Macron wrote on 'X', formerly Twitter.

Modi responded by saying, "Thankful for your kind wishes, President @EmmanuelMacron. I fondly recall my visit to Paris and appreciate your passion towards boosting India-France ties." Prachanda extend warm greetings and best wishes to PM Modi and to the friendly people of India for continued peace, progress and prosperity.

Tshering said he joins his friends from India in celebrating the remarkable journey of their nation today.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said as India celebrates its Independence Day, the government and people of Maldives join me in conveying our best wishes to President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi and the people of India. "May India always be blessed with lasting freedom and prosperity".