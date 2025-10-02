World looking to Bharatiya philosophy for answers to global problems, says Bhagwat

Nagpur, Oct 2 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the world is eagerly looking for solutions rooted in Bharatiya philosophy, while intellectuals in India are exploring development models drawn from the country’s worldview rather than following prevailing global templates.

Addressing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s annual Vijayadashmi rally at Reshimbagh here, he said that scientific progress and greater interconnectedness between countries due to communication and global trade present a positive picture.

However, there is a considerable difference between the pace of scientific and technological progress and the pace at which humans adapt to these. Due to this, ordinary people may end up facing numerous problems, he said.

“Similarly, we are also witnessing other problems, such as the ongoing wars and conflicts (both large and small) across the globe, the fury of nature due to environmental damage, weakening of social and family bonds, and growing misconduct and hostility towards others in everyday life,” he said.

Bhagwat said that efforts have been made to address all these problems, but they have failed in stopping their progression or providing a comprehensive solution.

He said all countries are facing a threat from hostile forces that believe that the complete destruction of all bonds that unite, such as culture, faith, tradition and the like, is necessary for resolving these problems.

He said that these forces will aggravate the social ills, conflict and violence affecting humanity.

“In India too, we are experiencing all these circumstances in various ways. The world is eagerly awaiting solutions that are based on Bharatiya philosophy,” he said.

Bhagwat said India’s growing nationalist spirit, especially among the younger generation, inspires confidence. Besides RSS volunteers, various religious, social institutions and individuals are coming forward to selflessly serve underprivileged sections of society, he said.

Society’s self-reliance, ability to solve problems and capacity to take care of deficiencies have improved, he said.

“Among intellectuals, there is a growing reflection on exploring models of development and public administration that are based on our country’s worldview, nature, and needs, instead of following prevailing global models,” said Bhagwat. PTI CLS NR