World Meditation Day: Lucknow woman performs aquatic meditation mudra for over an hour

Lucknow, Dec 21 (PTI) On World Meditation Day, a 57-year-old woman from Lucknow did a single yoga pose while floating on water for over an hour.

To raise awareness about meditation and its benefits, the UN General Assembly proclaimed 21 December as World Meditation Day, recalling the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.

Additionally, the General Assembly acknowledged the link between yoga and meditation as complementary approaches to health and well-being.

On Saturday, Roma Hemvani set a new record for holding the 'Aquatic Meditation Mudra' for 1 hour, 24 minutes and 1 second, Malvika Bajpayee from the Yogasana Book of World Records told PTI.

The event took place at the rooftop swimming pool of the Hilton Garden Inn in Gomti Nagar's Vibhuti Khand area.

An avid yoga and meditation practitioner, she said her primary goal with this record-setting achievement was to raise awareness about the ancient practice of aquatic meditation and to highlight its physical and emotional health benefits.

"The UN has proclaimed December 21 as World Meditation Day to emphasize how meditation contributes to physical and overall well-being. This date marks the Winter Solstice, when days start becoming longer and nights shorter. According to Indian culture, the winter solstice symbolises that through meditation, a person’s inner light of spirituality and energy can overcome the long period of darkness," Hemvani added.

Bajpayee said the details of Hemvani's record would soon be uploaded to the website of the Yogasana Book of World Record Council.

It is a private organisation, dedicated to keeping a records of achievements in the field of yoga and is registered in Ghaziabad.