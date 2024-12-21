World Meditation Day: Over 45k students take part in Latur

Latur, Dec 21 (PTI) More than 45,000 students from 42 schools in Latur marked 'World Meditation Day' on Saturday.

Advertisment

They meditated for 15 minutes as part of the initiative of the Art of Living Foundation.

To raise awareness about meditation and its benefits, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed December 21 as World Meditation Day, recalling the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, according to its website.

The General Assembly also acknowledged the link between yoga and meditation as complementary approaches to health and well-being, it added. PTI COR BNM