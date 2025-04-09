World Navkar Mantra Day symbolises collective feeling of world peace: Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur, Apr 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Wednesday said that Jainism is not a religion but a culture, calling the Navkar Mantra the original mantra for world welfare as well as for removing obstacles.

Addressing the gathering on World Navkar Mantra Day, the Governor said that the Navkar Mantra is a prayer for the welfare of all and that it represents the knowledge of meditation. He added that World Navkar Mantra Day symbolises the collective feeling of world peace inherent in India’s spiritual tradition.

According to the official statement, Bagde said that Indian philosophy is linked to the practice of mantras. A mantra means a sacred pronunciation, which transmits positive energy on Earth and liberates one from negative feelings, he explained.

Discussing the role of Tirthankaras in the Jain tradition, he said they provided the ideal path of life. Tirthankaras taught how to bless life through the path of penance, non-violence, non-possession, and more, he added.

Earlier, while reciting the Navkar Mantra, the Governor said that by understanding this mantra and chanting it with devotion, one can not only meditate on Adinath but also open the way to solve all the problems of life. He also called for spreading the Indian thought of “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhin.” PTI AG RUK RUK