World No Tobacco Day: Rallies held in Thane

Thane, May 31 (PTI) Doctors, nurses and other medical staff as well as students held a rally near the Thane Civil Hospital on Friday on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day.

Thane Civil Surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar said there was need for a concentrated effort among the youth to make them aware of the ills of tobacco consumption.

A similar rally was held in the city's Hirandani area by persons associated with Sankalpa National Medical Research and Social Trust and Chala Bethuya Sakali. PTI COR BNM