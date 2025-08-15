World not standing firmly with us: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Aug 15 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that countries which have more friends in the world move forward, and added that "we cannot always go to war".

Speaking to reporters at the Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow after hoisting the tricolour, Yadav said, "Today, we are celebrating Independence Day. We should remember that whatever are the challenges of the world, we have to accept them as well. Of late we see that the firmness with which the countries should have stood with us, the countries of the world are today not standing with us.

"From time-to-time, the countries of the world threaten us, sometimes in the name of markets or sometimes in the name of land. We have to accept those challenges. Only those countries in the world move ahead who have more friends or more friendly countries (with them)," Yadav said.

"We cannot always go to war. But to make our country strong, we have to give a further boost to our economy, and also give more facilities to our farmers," he added.

The SP chief on this occasion also said that if the farmer is strengthened, "our country will become strong from the economic point of view," and the future of the youth would be bright.

"The socialist movement, which has been given by Ram Manohar Lohia, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Netaji (referring to Mulayam Singh Yadav), will make our nation prosperous and will develop. The disparity which is in the country can only end when the country follows the principles of socialism," Yadav said. PTI NAV MNK MNK