World recognising Jain lifestyle of vegetarianism: VP

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday said the Jain lifestyle of vegetarianism is recognised the world over as a model of environmental responsibility and that he turned vegetarian over two decades ago.

Addressing an event to mark the 8th 180 'Upvas Parna' ceremony of Jain Acharya Hansratna Surishwar here, the vice president said ahimsa, as propagated by Jain spiritual leaders, is the way to bring world peace.

"The Jain lifestyle of vegetarianism, compassion towards animals and sustainable living is recognised worldwide as a model of environmental responsibility," Radhakrishnan said.

He said he was fond of non-vegetarian food, but quit it in 2000 after a visit to Kashi.

Following the practice of foregoing something one likes the most before taking a holy dip in the Ganga, he gave up non-vegetarian food, he said.

"When you are taking non-vegetarian food, it is different. When you are taking vegetarian (food), your mindset is entirely different. That is... my experience," the VP said.

"The aggression has gone, patience has come in and arrogance is gone...," he said.

Talking about the inner strength required for fasting, Radhakrishnan said he was astonished to know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fasts on all nine days during Navratri.

He said he met the PM during Navratri and asked him whether he would like to have something, but Modi told him that he fasts on all nine days of Navratri.

"I was astonished how he is so brisk and so energetic," the VP said, adding that he fasts for half a day on Saraswati Puja.

Radhakrishnan underlined that Jain Acharya Surishwar has fasted for 180 days as many as 80 times.